Boys and girls cross country compete in the J-Hawk Invite

Belvidere North's Nick Lenzen crosses the finish line to win the boys race at the J-Hawk Invite on Saturday.
Belvidere North's Nick Lenzen crosses the finish line to win the boys race at the J-Hawk Invite on Saturday.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While teams and athletes across the state adjust to the new fall sports schedule, athletic directors and coaches adjust to conducting competitions within health guidelines set forth by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Jefferson hosted the first boys and girls cross country meet in Rockford, with the 50-person limit in place. The races were separated by 45 minutes to allow athletes and others to get off the course. Jefferson marked off starting points with flag markers for the runners on the starting line six feet apart to allow for social distancing.

Belvidere North won the boys event while Aquin took home the girls team title.

Boys Team Results

  1. Belvidere North - 18
  2. Du-Pec - 65

*Jefferson, East, and Aquin did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score.

Boys Individual Results

  1. Nick Lenzen (Belvidere North) - 10:36.1
  2. Caden McNulty (Belvidere North) - 10:47.5
  3. Miles Lang (East) - 11:05.0
  4. Brandon Massman (Belvidere North) - 11:10.3
  5. Caden Lendman (Belvidere North) - 11:14.8
  6. Luke Smith (Belvidere North) - 11:30.3
  7. Ollie Arndt (Aquin) - 11:51.7
  8. Orlando Hernandez (Belvidere North) - 11:53.0
  9. Solomon Foley (Belvidere North) - 12:11.1
  10. Zach Stegman (Belvidere North) - 12:14.8
  11. Liam Hammand (Du-Pec) - 12:21.2
  12. Antonio Suarez (Du-Pec) - 12:28.4
  13. Kane Smith (Jefferson) - 12:39.0
  14. Jaden Gocken (Du-Pec) - 12:51.4
  15. Gamaliel Ramirez (East) - 12:52.8

Girls Team Results

  1. Aquin - 26
  2. Du-Pec - 29

*Jefferson did not have enough runners to qualify for a team score.

Girls Individual Results

  1. Gwen Stovall (Aquin) - 14:04.6
  2. Ashley Lamm (Aquin) - 14:11.1
  3. Angela Meiners (Du-Pec) - 14:58.1
  4. Alyssa Hunziker (Aquin) - 15:06.9
  5. Annah Dulaney (Du-Pec) - 15:32.9
  6. Sara Steder (Du-Pec) - 15:49.0
  7. Jenna Damon (Du-Pec) - 15:59.8
  8. Emma Zeller (Du-Pec) - 16:09.0
  9. Lucy Arndt (Aquin) - 18:15.8
  10. Jasime London (Aquin) - 18:40.7
  11. Ava Hiveley (Aquin) - 18:53.7
  12. Isabelle Talbert (Aquin) - 20:56.4
  13. Peyton Watkins (Jefferson) - 21:45.0

