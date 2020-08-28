Winnebago County Board Members again vote no to discuss minority appointments, some weigh in as to why

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -It’s been over a month since Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney made four minority appointments to various county leadership roles with no action from the board.

“There is no known equivalent to a time in the history of Winnebago County government where the board has indefinitely tabled any appointment much less four appointments and especially since you know they’re very highly qualified high character highly accomplished individuals,” said Haney.

Thursday’s board meeting was no different. In a 15 to 5 vote board members made it clear they want the topic to continue being tabled and some think they know why.

‘Several county board members just don’t want Haney to have a win,” said Winnebago County Board Member Jean Crosby. “Its not about the community its not about their resumes its about not giving Haney a win. We have an incredibly dysfunctional board.”

Others say it has nothing to do with politics.

“It’s not that we are opposed to any of the candidates its just that we want the proper procedures followed and again that is getting to know the position that’s open why its open and getting to know the people,” said Winnebago County Board Member Aaron Booker.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.