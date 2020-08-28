Winnebago County announces 28 new COVID-19 cases Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces an additional 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 4,168. 60,628 negative tests have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.

No new deaths were announced meaning the total stands at 150 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department is also reported a 96 percent recovery rate.

Here is the breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by age group in Winnebago County:

0-9 years old: 177 positive cases

10-19 years old: 400 positive cases

20-29 years old: 870 positive cases and 1 death

30-39 years old: 642 positive cases

40-49 years old: 602 positive cases and 3 deaths

50-59 years old: 574 positive cases and 12 deaths

60-69 years old: 421 positive cases and 20 deaths

70-79 years old: 245 positive cases and 39 deaths

80 years old or older: 237 positive cases and 75 deaths

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by race and ethnicity in Winnebago County:

32.6 percent: White, not Hispanic/Latino

23.6 percent: Hispanic/Latino

22.2 percent: Black/African American, not Hispanic/Latino

18.5 percent: Unknown

1.9 percent: Asian, not Hispanic/Latino

1.2 percent: Other, not Hispanic/Latino

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 deaths by race and ethnicity in Winnebago County:

67 percent: White, not Hispanic/Latino

22 percent: Black/African American, not Hispanic/Latino

7 percent: Hispanic/Latino

2 percent: Asian, not Hispanic/Latino

1 percent: Unknown

1 percent: Other, not Hispanic/Latino

Here is list of the current Locations of Concern in Winnebago County:

Amberwood Care

Anam Care

The Atrium

Carriage Rehab and Healthcare

East Bank Center

Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center

Milestone

Presence St. Anne Center

Riverbluff Nursing Home

