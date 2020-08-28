Winnebago County announces 28 new COVID-19 cases Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announces an additional 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 4,168. 60,628 negative tests have been conducted so far in Winnebago County.
No new deaths were announced meaning the total stands at 150 deaths stemming from COVID-19. The health department is also reported a 96 percent recovery rate.
Here is the breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by age group in Winnebago County:
- 0-9 years old: 177 positive cases
- 10-19 years old: 400 positive cases
- 20-29 years old: 870 positive cases and 1 death
- 30-39 years old: 642 positive cases
- 40-49 years old: 602 positive cases and 3 deaths
- 50-59 years old: 574 positive cases and 12 deaths
- 60-69 years old: 421 positive cases and 20 deaths
- 70-79 years old: 245 positive cases and 39 deaths
- 80 years old or older: 237 positive cases and 75 deaths
Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by race and ethnicity in Winnebago County:
- 32.6 percent: White, not Hispanic/Latino
- 23.6 percent: Hispanic/Latino
- 22.2 percent: Black/African American, not Hispanic/Latino
- 18.5 percent: Unknown
- 1.9 percent: Asian, not Hispanic/Latino
- 1.2 percent: Other, not Hispanic/Latino
Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 deaths by race and ethnicity in Winnebago County:
- 67 percent: White, not Hispanic/Latino
- 22 percent: Black/African American, not Hispanic/Latino
- 7 percent: Hispanic/Latino
- 2 percent: Asian, not Hispanic/Latino
- 1 percent: Unknown
- 1 percent: Other, not Hispanic/Latino
Here is list of the current Locations of Concern in Winnebago County:
- Amberwood Care
- Anam Care
- The Atrium
- Carriage Rehab and Healthcare
- East Bank Center
- Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center
- Milestone
- Presence St. Anne Center
- Riverbluff Nursing Home
