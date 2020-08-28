Advertisement

Wesley Willows makes annual fundraiser a parade this year

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - COVID-19 canceled many events, including Wesley Willows annual “Box Office Benefit” which raises money for its good samaritan fund giving support to residents.

With the event typically held at RVC’s Starlight Theater canceled, the group got creative and hosted a parade through the Wesley Willows campus. Paula Capone, the Director of Fun Development at Wesley Willows says its 700 residents radiated with excitement as the fire and police departments, car clubs and other organizations made their way through the campus.

Capone says, “And so to provide something for them to look forward to, an exciting event, was really meaningful and it just shows that we care, it shows that our communnity cares, because we had so many people from the community come out and participate in the parade.”

