Strong T-Storms Are Possible Late Afternoon/Evening, Cooler For The Weekend

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hot and humid today with highs in the low 90′s and feel like numbers close to 100. A line of strong storms is possible between 5 - 10 PM with all types of severe weather likely if the develop to their full capacity. Much cooler and less humid for the weekend with highs in the upper 70′s to right around 80. Plenty of sunshine too!

