Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for part of the Stateline until 9:00pm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstom Watch for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Green Counties until 9:00 this evening. While this watch does not include Rockford or Winnebago County for the time being, it’s possible one may come in the hours ahead. A detailed discussion follows below the graphic.

Our storm threat is evolving Friday Afternoon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the western and northwestern portions of our viewing area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The forecast for severe weather remains a complex one this afternoon and evening.

There are several moving parts in play at the moment, making the fine details of such a forecast a tricky proposition. On one hand, abundant sunshine has prevailed over most of the area, allowing our atmosphere to heat back into the 90s. Such a development usually lends itself to an increased potential for severe thunderstorms.

HOWEVER, there are a few meteorological factors which have mitigated the risk, at least for now. First, humidity levels aren’t quite as abundant as previously forecast. One can likely attribute this to Laura’s remnants passing well to our south. Tropical systems send air blowing out the top of them, in this case, in our direction. Eventually, that air sinks, and warms as it does, but dries out in the process. This process, known as compressional warming, serves to lower moisture levels, thus creating a marginally more stable airmass, one slightly less conducive to widespread severe storms. With that said, there’s still plenty of moisture present to support SCATTERED strong to severe storms, just not an organized, widespread complex of storms.

Furthermore, a special launch of a weather balloon at Noon today out of the Quad Cities revealed that there’s a wedge of warmer air aloft in our atmosphere, which has put a bit of a lid on the atmosphere, suppressing any t-storm development to this point. Eventually, as the cold front approaches, we’ll likely be able to pop the top off of that lid, and storms will likely develop. That’s being seen on the radar, as storms have developed rather quickly over Central and Northeastern Iowa over the past hour. The overall impact of this lid, while not eliminating the storm threat, pushes the timing of the storms back a bit. We’re now looking at our threat falling somewhere in the 4:00 (north and west) to 11:00 (south and east) window. In the Rockford Metro, our window of opportunity appears to be between 6:00 and 9:00pm.

All modes of severe weather remain in play. While gusty winds up to 70mph and ping pong ball size hail remain the main threats, the potential for isolated tornadoes, while a longshot, is still in play. The main takeaway, though, is that this is NOT to be a widespread severe weather “event”, and we’re certainly not staring at a repeat of August 10th’s derecho event. Rather, severe storm activity’s to be scattered, affecting more selective portions of our area. You can be assured that close monitoring’s being given to all of the intricacies of this complex forecast, and we’ll remain attentive to any and all developments as the situation evolves.

