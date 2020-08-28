Rockford Art Museum hosts youth to make community mural

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Creating the next generation of artists. 50 kids teamed up with an area artist Friday afternoon to bring a new mural to downtown Rockford.

It happened at the Rockford Art Museum. Local artist Jenny Mathews helped area children use art supplies provided by the museum to paint a mural. Officials say this is a great opportunity to not only instill a love for the arts but give youth an outlet for creativity.

Carrie Johnson of the Rockford Art Museum says, “Kids are so looking for things to do at this point and they want to engage with each other and also art is for everyone so they love going and touring the galleries and they are able to be with each other and experience art together and just opening their minds to new things.”

Earlier in the week, children were given the chance to tour the art museums newest exhibit, Sonic Disrputions. This can be viewed by the public through September.

