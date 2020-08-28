Advertisement

Rockford Art Museum hosts youth to make community mural

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Creating the next generation of artists. 50 kids teamed up with an area artist Friday afternoon to bring a new mural to downtown Rockford.

It happened at the Rockford Art Museum. Local artist Jenny Mathews helped area children use art supplies provided by the museum to paint a mural. Officials say this is a great opportunity to not only instill a love for the arts but give youth an outlet for creativity.

Carrie Johnson of the Rockford Art Museum says, “Kids are so looking for things to do at this point and they want to engage with each other and also art is for everyone so they love going and touring the galleries and they are able to be with each other and experience art together and just opening their minds to new things.”

Earlier in the week, children were given the chance to tour the art museums newest exhibit, Sonic Disrputions. This can be viewed by the public through September.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man sentenced to 27 years in prison after killing 12-year-old in 2017

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
19-year-old Anthony Jenkins was sentenced to 27 years in prison Friday for the murder of 12-year-old Donavan Ruland in 2017.

News

Wesley Willows makes annual fundraiser a parade this year

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
With the event typically held at RVC’s Starlight Theater canceled, the group got creative and hosted a parade through the Wesley Willows campus.

News

Wesley Willows Fundraiser Box Office Parade

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

'Lincoln' Arrested

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Yes, FEMA has enough money to cover unemployment and disaster relief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katie Lobosco
Even after President Donald Trump diverted $44 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for federal unemployment benefits, its disaster relief fund will still have at least $25 billion to use in response to hurricanes, fires and other natural disasters over the next month.

News

Beloit College prepares to welcome students back to campus safely

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
As thousands of college students move into their school communities health experts report a corresponding spike in COVID-19 cases. 23 News explores how schools plan to enforce protocols and why some students get involved in risky behaviors.

News

Raheem King Final Verdict

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Colleges put plans in place to stop the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Raheem King found guilty of 2018 Rockford party bus massacre

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Raheem King has been found guilty on felony murder charges for all three victims of the massacre, Daijon Sistrunk, Martavies Blake and Sean Anderson.

Health

State health officials provide guidance for state polling locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In accordance with the guidance, all local election authorities will be required to develop written COVID-19 prevention plans for all polling sites within their jurisdiction.