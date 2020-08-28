Advertisement

Raheem King found guilty of 2018 Rockford party bus massacre

The trial for Raheem King continues in Winnebago County.
The trial for Raheem King continues in Winnebago County.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Raheem King has been found guilty on felony murder charges for all three victims of the massacre, Daijon Sistrunk, Martavies Blake and Sean Anderson. He was also found guilty of aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated restraint and armed robbery.

King was accused of using an assault weapon to kill the victims on a private party bus in April 2018. This took place near the corner of Johnston Avenue and Auburn Street on April 7, 2018. The bus driver drove about a mile after the shooting to a Mobil Gas Station on Springfield Avenue to call police.

Lakeacia Kizart, King’s girlfriend is accused of hiding him from the police for several days before they both turned themselves in.

On Friday, a judge found King guilty of multiple charges of first degree murder and armed robbery. King’s defense said he was forced to take action in self-defense. During the trial, prosecutors questioned whether or not the victims were armed at all. King said two of the men pointed guns at him after he walked onto the bus with his gun.

He is due back in court on October 29.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

State health officials provide guidance for state polling locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In accordance with the guidance, all local election authorities will be required to develop written COVID-19 prevention plans for all polling sites within their jurisdiction.

News

George A. Buss Abraham Lincoln File Video

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Local Abraham Lincoln impersonator to face child porn charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
George A. Buss of Freeport is arrested on charges of child pornography and patronizing a prostitute.

Coronavirus

Illinois announces 2,149 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,149 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

Latest News

Health

Illinois organ, tissue donor registry hits 7 million

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are 10,764,540 individuals in Illinois who qualify to become organ/tissue donors. Of those, 65 percent have registered as organ/tissue donors.

News

More than one million Illinois voters apply to vote by mail

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The number of requests puts Illinois on pace to substantially exceed the record it set for voting by mail in the 2018 general election, when 430,000 votes were cast by mail, accounting for 9.3 percent of all ballots. In the 2016 general election, 370,000 votes or 6.5 percent of all ballots were cast by mail.

News

Winnebago County Board Members again vote no to discuss minority appointments

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
It’s been over a month since Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney made four minority appointments to various county leadership roles with no action from the board.

News

Man indicted for failing to register as sex offender

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The officer learned that Williams was a sex offender and had failed to provide a valid address as required for sex offender registration.

News

Public hearing on Mercyhealth mental health unit scheduled

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
All details for the public hearing are available on the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board website.

News

Winnebago County State’s Attorney candidates weigh in on current climate

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
he elections are 67 days away, and one local race to keep an eye out for is the Winnebago County State’s Attorney. During a time of civil unrest and the fight for justice, the State’s Attorney is at the forefront of decision-making.