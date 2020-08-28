Raheem King found guilty of 2018 Rockford party bus massacre

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Raheem King has been found guilty on felony murder charges for all three victims of the massacre, Daijon Sistrunk, Martavies Blake and Sean Anderson. He was also found guilty of aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated restraint and armed robbery.

Judge asks all individuals to keep emotions contained inside the court room. pic.twitter.com/tui1otjoN5 — Courtney Sisk (@Courtney_SiskTV) August 28, 2020

King was accused of using an assault weapon to kill the victims on a private party bus in April 2018. This took place near the corner of Johnston Avenue and Auburn Street on April 7, 2018. The bus driver drove about a mile after the shooting to a Mobil Gas Station on Springfield Avenue to call police.

Lakeacia Kizart, King’s girlfriend is accused of hiding him from the police for several days before they both turned themselves in.

On Friday, a judge found King guilty of multiple charges of first degree murder and armed robbery. King’s defense said he was forced to take action in self-defense. During the trial, prosecutors questioned whether or not the victims were armed at all. King said two of the men pointed guns at him after he walked onto the bus with his gun.

He is due back in court on October 29.

Post trial is set for Oct. 29, and Nov. 9 will be sentencing, tentatively. — Courtney Sisk (@Courtney_SiskTV) August 28, 2020

