NIC-10 finalizes football schedule for spring

NIC-10 football(WIFR)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Friday should have been the first night of football if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC-10 teams are still looking forward to the start of the season.

The NIC-10 finalized its seven-game schedule for the spring with games kicking off on Friday, March 5.

Week 1 (Friday March 5)

Belvidere at Freeport

Belvidere North at Jefferson

Boylan at Harlem*

Guilford at East

Hononegah at Auburn (Saturday 1 p.m.)

Week 2 (Friday March 12)

Auburn at Belvidere

Harlem at Belvidere North

Boylan at Jefferson

East at Freeport

Hononegah at Guilford

Week 3 (Friday March 19)

Auburn at Guilford

Belvidere at Belvidere North

Freeport at Boylan

East at Harlem*

Jefferson at Hononegah

Week 4 (Friday March 26)

Harlem at Auburn

Guilford at Belvidere

Belvidere North at Freeport

Hononegah at Boylan

Jefferson at East

Week 5 (Friday April 2)

Auburn at East

Belvidere at Harlem*

Boylan at Belvidere North

Freeport at Hononegah

Guilford at Jefferson

Week 6 (Friday April 9)

Auburn at Boylan

East at Belvidere

Belvidere North at Hononegah

Freeport at Jefferson

Harlem at Guilford

Week 7 (Friday April 16)

Belvidere North at Auburn

Jefferson at Belvidere

Boylan at East

Guilford at Freeport

Harlem at Hononegah

*Possible Saturday date

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

