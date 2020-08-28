NIC-10 finalizes football schedule for spring
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While Friday should have been the first night of football if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, NIC-10 teams are still looking forward to the start of the season.
The NIC-10 finalized its seven-game schedule for the spring with games kicking off on Friday, March 5.
Week 1 (Friday March 5)
Belvidere at Freeport
Belvidere North at Jefferson
Boylan at Harlem*
Guilford at East
Hononegah at Auburn (Saturday 1 p.m.)
Week 2 (Friday March 12)
Auburn at Belvidere
Harlem at Belvidere North
Boylan at Jefferson
East at Freeport
Hononegah at Guilford
Week 3 (Friday March 19)
Auburn at Guilford
Belvidere at Belvidere North
Freeport at Boylan
East at Harlem*
Jefferson at Hononegah
Week 4 (Friday March 26)
Harlem at Auburn
Guilford at Belvidere
Belvidere North at Freeport
Hononegah at Boylan
Jefferson at East
Week 5 (Friday April 2)
Auburn at East
Belvidere at Harlem*
Boylan at Belvidere North
Freeport at Hononegah
Guilford at Jefferson
Week 6 (Friday April 9)
Auburn at Boylan
East at Belvidere
Belvidere North at Hononegah
Freeport at Jefferson
Harlem at Guilford
Week 7 (Friday April 16)
Belvidere North at Auburn
Jefferson at Belvidere
Boylan at East
Guilford at Freeport
Harlem at Hononegah
*Possible Saturday date
