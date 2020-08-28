Multiple rounds of thunderstorms, some potentially severe, in the forecast through Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Barring an unlikely turn of events, Thursday will go into the books as being the 17th straight without rainfall in Rockford, though it’s looking increasingly likely that streak will not reach 18 Friday. That’s because several rounds of showers and storms may potentially roam through the Stateline in clusters Friday. The initial chance for showers and storms will arrive from the northwest in the hours after midnight. While it’s unlikely the first cluster of storms will affect the entire area, the potential exists for a few of the storms to be rather rowdy.

Any risk for showers and storms here overnight would be in the hours after midnight. The best chances appear to occur over Southern Wisconsin. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Computer model projections have been steadfast in advertising a setup that favors Southern Wisconsin as having the greatest chance of seeing thunderstorm activity late Thursday Night into the very early morning hours of Friday. As for severe weather prospects, it’s thought that the severe weather risk is minimal along and south of US-20, while north of US-20, there’s a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe storms. Hail and gusty winds are the primary threats with this first cluster of storms.

While severe weather isn't overly likely over the southern half of the area, folks along and north of US-20 could see some stronger storms after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The ultimate wild card over the next 24 hours will be what happens following the initial cluster of storms. While some models clear our skies rapidly, allowing for quick heating to ensue, others, such as our in-house Timecast Model, paint a picture that suggests clouds and a second batch of thunderstorms may work through the area in the mid-morning hours. Should that occur, and should clouds persist much beyond midday, it would put a substantial question mark regarding our severe weather prospects later in the day.

A few storms may linger into the mid-morning hours of Friday, especially north. Should clouds stick around much longer, severe weather would be less likely Friday Afternoon/Evening (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we see it now, it does appear as though sunshine will break out late Friday Morning into the early afternoon, which should allow our atmosphere to destabilize rather rapidly, thus setting the stage for another round of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. It’d be those thunderstorms that would present the best chances at turning severe, given the fact our atmosphere would be loaded with energy due to the unseasonably hot, humid conditions in place.

Storms appear likely to occur in a window beginning around 3:00 Friday Afternoon and lasting through approximately 8:00 or 9:00 Friday Evening.

The next round of storms, and likely the strongest, will begin its approach into the Stateline by the middle of Friday Afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty thunderstorms appear to be a good bet to be occurring late Friday Afternoon into the early portion of the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Recognizing the extremely high amount of energy present in the atmosphere, a very unstable environment, as well as a strong cold front’s approach, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Stateline in a Level 3, Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms Friday Afternoon and Evening. While gusty winds and hail will be our primary threats, any storm that develops ahead of the main line would have the potential at producing an isolated tornado.

The entire area has been upgraded to a Level 3, Enhanced Risk for severe weather Friday. Gusty winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes are all possibilities. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms will push quickly out of the area Friday Night, taking the heat and humidity with them. Much cooler and comfortable conditions are due in this weekend with abundant sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

