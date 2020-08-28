Advertisement

More than one million Illinois voters apply to vote by mail

Mail In Ballot Drop Box
Mail In Ballot Drop Box(WCJB)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 1 million Illinois voters have requested vote-by-mail ballots for the November election, as voters respond to a statewide push for mail voting amid concerns over COVID-19.

The number of requests puts Illinois on pace to substantially exceed the record it set for voting by mail in the 2018 general election, when 430,000 votes were cast by mail, accounting for 9.3 percent of all ballots. In the 2016 general election, 370,000 votes or 6.5 percent of all ballots were cast by mail.

This summer, the state’s 108 local election authorities sent mail ballot applications to 6.4 million Illinoisans who had voted in the 2018 general, 2019 consolidated or 2020 primary elections. The mailings were required under a series of special election laws passed by the Illinois General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1,111,387 mail ballot applications received to date likely is lower than the true total, as 28 Illinois election authorities have not yet reported their totals. “We are encouraged by the strong response to the ongoing vote-by-mail effort,” said State Board of Elections Executive Director Steve Sandvoss.

“Voting by mail provides a safe, secure and convenient voting option for those concerned about COVID-19. It also will help ease congestion at in-person polling places during early voting and on Election Day.”

The State Board of Elections encourages voters considering voting by mail to submit their ballot application as early as possible. Ballots will be mailed to applicants beginning Sept. 24, which is also the first day of early voting. Voters can apply for a mail ballot on the State Board of Elections website. Though applications will be accepted through Oct. 29, the State Board of Elections recommends voters apply much earlier, preferably by Oct. 15. This will allow sufficient time for delivery of the ballot to the voter. Local election authorities will provide voters with information on returning and tracking their ballots.

Mail ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by Nov. 17 to be counted. The statewide total for mail applications is updated regularly at this page on the Illinois State Board of Elections website.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Illinois organ, tissue donor registry hits 7 million

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are 10,764,540 individuals in Illinois who qualify to become organ/tissue donors. Of those, 65 percent have registered as organ/tissue donors.

News

Winnebago County Board Members again vote no to discuss minority appointments

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
It’s been over a month since Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney made four minority appointments to various county leadership roles with no action from the board.

News

Man indicted for failing to register as sex offender

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The officer learned that Williams was a sex offender and had failed to provide a valid address as required for sex offender registration.

News

Public hearing on Mercyhealth mental health unit scheduled

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
All details for the public hearing are available on the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board website.

Latest News

News

Winnebago County State’s Attorney candidates weigh in on current climate

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
he elections are 67 days away, and one local race to keep an eye out for is the Winnebago County State’s Attorney. During a time of civil unrest and the fight for justice, the State’s Attorney is at the forefront of decision-making.

News

Urlacher: Favre braver than NBA players

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WIFR News
NBA players did not play in Wednesday night’s postseason games to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake.

News

Woman indicted for Rockford arson

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On July 28, the Rockford Police Department was called to 1231 Auburn Ct. Apt. 3 for a residential fire.

News

Boone Co. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 762 recovered cases.

News

Womanspace seeks artists to benefit women’s empowerment

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The finished collection will be produced by Jhoole, an eco-fashion social enterprise that employs women in India.

News

NHL playoffs postponed after police shooting of Jacob Blake

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The decision puts off games between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers as well as the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks.