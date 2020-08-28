Man sentenced to 27 years in prison after killing 12-year-old in 2017

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 19-year-old Anthony Jenkins was sentenced to 27 years in prison Friday for the murder of 12-year-old Donavan Ruland in 2017.

In November 2019, Jenkins plead guilty to murdering Ruland on May 24, 2017. Jenkins was approached by Ruland and shot him while trying to steal his ATV. It happened near his home on Fourth Street and 16th Avenue.

Police founded Ruland suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Jenkins was arrested in July 2017, when he was 16 years old, and charged as an adult. After the sentencing, Jenkins’ attorney asked the judge to reconsider the length of the sentence. The judge agreed, and a new hearing has been set for September 9.

The initial 27-year sentence remains in place until then.

