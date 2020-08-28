Advertisement

Local Abraham Lincoln impersonator to face child porn charges

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - George A. Buss of Freeport is arrested on charges of child pornography and patronizing a prostitute.

Buss is a well-known Abraham Lincoln impersonator who travels around the stateline performing mock Lincoln and Douglas debates, visiting schools to create a customized presentation of “Honest Abe.” He worked at Freeport School District 145 as the AVID District Director for ten years and served as the Vice President for Equity with the local teachers union.

For several years he was a teacher at Freeport High School along with being a member of the Freeport District Board of Education.

Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies booked Buss into the county jail on Friday morning and was denied bond.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

