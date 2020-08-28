Advertisement

Illinois announces 2,149 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,149 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

- Douglas County: 1 male 90s

- Greene County: 1 female 70s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

- Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Lake County: 1 male 20s

- Richland County: 1 male 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

- Union County: 1 male 50s

- Will County: 1 female 70s

- Williamson County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 229,483 cases, including 7,997 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 21 – August 27 remains at 4.1 percent.

As of last night, 1,546 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

