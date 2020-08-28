Advertisement

Carroll, Jo Daviess Counties now at warning level for COVID-19

Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Carroll and Jo Daviess Counties in the Stateline are now considered to be at warning level for COVID-19. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) say 30 counties in total are at this warning level. Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Cook,  Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Sangamon, Shelby, St. Clair, Union, Warren, White, Will, and Williamson are the counties.

Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with weddings, large gatherings, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home.  Cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported.  General transmission of the virus in the community is also increasing.

Public health officials are observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups, and not using face coverings.  In some counties, local law enforcement and states’ attorneys are not enforcing important mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

Several counties are taking swift action and implementing mitigation measures to help slow spread of the virus, including increasing testing opportunities, working with schools, meeting with local leaders, and educating businesses and large venues about the importance of mitigation measures.

IDPH uses numerous indicators when determining if a county is experiencing stable COVID-19 activity, or if there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the county.  A county is considered at the warning level when at least two of the following metrics triggers a warning.

• New cases per 100,000 people.  If there are more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the county, this triggers a warning.

• Number of deaths.  This metric indicates a warning when the weekly number of deaths increases more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly test positivity.  This metric indicates a warning when the 7-day test positivity rate rises above 8%.

• ICU availability.  If there are fewer than 20% of intensive care units available in the region, this triggers a warning.

• Weekly emergency department visits.   This metric indicates a warning when the weekly percent of COVID-19-like-illness emergency department visits increase by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Weekly hospital admissions.  A warning is triggered when the weekly number of hospital admissions for COVID-19-like-illness increases by more than 20% for two consecutive weeks.

• Tests perform.  This metric is used to provide context and indicate if more testing is needed in the county.

• Clusters. This metric looks at the percent of COVID-19 cases associated with clusters or outbreaks and is used to understand large increase in cases.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Illinois announces 2,149 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,149 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

Health

Illinois organ, tissue donor registry hits 7 million

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are 10,764,540 individuals in Illinois who qualify to become organ/tissue donors. Of those, 65 percent have registered as organ/tissue donors.

National Politics

Republicans make their case during the final night of RNC

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Republicans make their case during the final night of the Republican National Convention.

National

Hurricane Laura derails a train in Grand Lake, La.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Hurricane Laura derails a train from a mile-long track in Grand Lake, La.

Latest News

National

Damage from Hurricane Laura's landfall in Lake Charles, La.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Footage shows damage and flooding in Lake Charles, Louisiana, from Hurricane Laura.

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

Coronavirus

As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

National Politics

US detaining more migrant children in hotels despite outcry

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has sharply increased its use of hotels to detain immigrant children before expelling them from the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

U.S. economy plunged an annualized 31.7% in second quarter

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday. It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record.

National

CDC changes COVID testing guidelines after pressure

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT
|
Dr. Fauci says he's concerned about the interpretation of the updated recommendations and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern.