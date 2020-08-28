Boylan golf happy to compete and defend NIC-10 crown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When the IHSA made its decision on the return to play last month moving football, boys soccer and girls volleyball to the spring, it also shortened the season for the remaining fall sports.

While there is no certainty for a state champion in any sport this year, we do know there will be at least some sort of postseason this fall.

On Monday, the IHSA announced it approved a plan that will allow for a modified postseason state series tournament in boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and diving, and girls tennis.

The plan will allow golf to have a single round regional championship in early October.

Boylan boys golf is coming off a third place finish at state last year and head coach John Canova is thankful to at least have some sort of postseason.

“This is, obviously, one of the sports where the guys can be socially distanced,” said Canova. “They’re only playing with their own equipment. They’re not touching anybody else’s. Logic says that this is one sport that we could maintain the guidelines and still be able to compete. I’m very glad that they’re doing it for the kids. To not give them that opportunity, wouldn’t be fair for them.”

