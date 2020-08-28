Advertisement

Beloit College prepares to welcome students back to campus safely

By Brittany Karlin
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As thousands of college students move into their school communities health experts report a corresponding spike in COVID-19 cases. 23 News explores how schools plan to enforce protocols and why some students get involved in risky behaviors.

" I am very hopeful and optimistic that we can do it,” Tara Girard, Beloit College director of health and wellness.

Classes at Beloit College start Tuesday and it’s time to put Girard’s safety plan in place.

“We are doing the obvious things which are signage and email reminders and social media posts,” Girard said.

Girard also created a student group that meets virtually and in-person that is focused on encouraging other students to follow coronavirus guidelines.

“The hope is really that students on campus create that culture so that they are reminding each other and it’s becoming their norm,” Girard said.

Girard says the group is already hard at work spreading the word.

“They’ve been going through these different student pathways to get this information to the students in a student-to-student way versus a top-down with the administration say this is what we are going to do,” Girard said.

“Well I think in normal times it’s hard enough to get college students to engage in health behaviors let alone in a pandemic,” said Brian Klaung, clinical social worker.

Klaung says it’s unrealistic to assume college students avoid social gatherings.

“They are just tired of being alone and they are missing out. Some of the researchers recently say the students agree to the socially distance rule but say however I like to party and I am not going to get the virus,” Klaung said.

Klaung says it just takes one student to start the party.

“There are others who feel like everybody else is going so I’m going to go too,” Klaung said.

Klaung says it’s not just college students breaking the pandemic rules, many adults also avoid masks and social distancing which could be a factor in the rise in cases on college campuses.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Yes, FEMA has enough money to cover unemployment and disaster relief

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Katie Lobosco
Even after President Donald Trump diverted $44 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay for federal unemployment benefits, its disaster relief fund will still have at least $25 billion to use in response to hurricanes, fires and other natural disasters over the next month.

News

Raheem King Final Verdict

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

Colleges put plans in place to stop the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Raheem King found guilty of 2018 Rockford party bus massacre

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Raheem King has been found guilty on felony murder charges for all three victims of the massacre, Daijon Sistrunk, Martavies Blake and Sean Anderson.

Latest News

Health

State health officials provide guidance for state polling locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In accordance with the guidance, all local election authorities will be required to develop written COVID-19 prevention plans for all polling sites within their jurisdiction.

News

Local Abraham Lincoln impersonator to face child porn charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
George A. Buss of Freeport is arrested on charges of child pornography and patronizing a prostitute.

Coronavirus

Illinois announces 2,149 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 2,149 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

Health

Illinois organ, tissue donor registry hits 7 million

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
There are 10,764,540 individuals in Illinois who qualify to become organ/tissue donors. Of those, 65 percent have registered as organ/tissue donors.

News

More than one million Illinois voters apply to vote by mail

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The number of requests puts Illinois on pace to substantially exceed the record it set for voting by mail in the 2018 general election, when 430,000 votes were cast by mail, accounting for 9.3 percent of all ballots. In the 2016 general election, 370,000 votes or 6.5 percent of all ballots were cast by mail.

News

Winnebago County Board Members again vote no to discuss minority appointments

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
It’s been over a month since Winnebago County Chairperson Frank Haney made four minority appointments to various county leadership roles with no action from the board.