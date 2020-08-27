Advertisement

Womanspace seeks artists to benefit women’s empowerment

The finished collection will be produced by Jhoole, an eco-fashion social enterprise that employs women in India.
Womanspace
Womanspace(Womanspace)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Womanspace is creating a collaborative group to design an athleisure wear collection facilitated by fashion merchandiser Rose Ingrassia and Jhoole founder, Hannah Warren.

A small group of four to six artists and designers will be selected to participate in this free program. Design sessions will take place at Womanspace and will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. from Sept. 15 to Nov. 12.

A small group of four to six artists and designers will be selected to participate in this free program. Design sessions will take place at Womanspace and will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. from Sept. 15 to Nov. 12.

The athleisure wear collection will incorporate hand-dyeing and block printing techniques. The project will culminate with a virtual fashion show fundraiser in late November or early December. The final collection will be available for sale to the public online and at Womanspace starting in December and all proceeds will go toward programs supporting women’s empowerment both locally, through Womanspace, and in India, through Jhoole, according to Womanspace.

Those who apply should be creative, versatile, and passionate about women’s empowerment, according to Womanspace. Applicants do not need to specifically have a textile or fashion design background.

To apply, please send a brief letter explaining why you would like to participate, as well as some examples of creative work that you have done in any medium, to hannah@womanspace-rockford.org.

