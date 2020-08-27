Advertisement

Woman indicted for Rockford arson

On July 28, the Rockford Police Department was called to 1231 Auburn Ct. Apt. 3 for a residential fire.
Arson graphic by MGN.
Arson graphic by MGN.(KOLO)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman has been indicted for residential arson after a residential fire that took place on July 28 in Rockford.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced that a grand jury returned an indictment against 52-year-old Michelle Cairns for residential arson.

On July 28, the Rockford Police Department was called to 1231 Auburn Ct. Apt. 3 for a residential fire. Upon arrival, and due to the circumstances regarding the fire, an arson investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, Cairns was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Cairns is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford in Courtroom B on Sept. 2 at 8:30 a.m. in the Criminal Justice Center.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boone Co. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 762 recovered cases.

News

Womanspace seeks artists to benefit women’s empowerment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The finished collection will be produced by Jhoole, an eco-fashion social enterprise that employs women in India.

News

NHL playoffs postponed after police shooting of Jacob Blake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The decision puts off games between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers as well as the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks.

News

‘Puppy bouquets’ at wedding gets pups adopted

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Noah’s Ark says all nine dogs have been adopted.

Latest News

News

More than 25K unemployment claims filed in Ill. for week of Aug. 17

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
There were 1,006,000 new claims filed across the country last week.

News

Illinois announces 1,707 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.1 percent for the period of August 20-26.

News

Belvidere man indicted for robbery, aggravated battery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Aug. 1, a victim reported that while at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center, a suspect had taken a flag from her and struck her.

News

Pence aide: NBA protest over Kenosha are ‘absurd and silly’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Aamer Madhani and Deb Riechmann
Marc Short also tells CNN in an interview Thursday that “if they want to protest, I don’t think we care.”

News

Rockford aldermen announce dates for roundtable discussions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Face coverings must be worn.

News

NBA to resume playoffs, Thursday games postponed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
NBA players and the league are aiming to restart games Friday.