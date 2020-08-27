Woman indicted for Rockford arson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman has been indicted for residential arson after a residential fire that took place on July 28 in Rockford.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced that a grand jury returned an indictment against 52-year-old Michelle Cairns for residential arson.

On July 28, the Rockford Police Department was called to 1231 Auburn Ct. Apt. 3 for a residential fire. Upon arrival, and due to the circumstances regarding the fire, an arson investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, Cairns was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Cairns is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jennifer Clifford in Courtroom B on Sept. 2 at 8:30 a.m. in the Criminal Justice Center.

