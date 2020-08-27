Winnebago County Residents can vote to change local government structure this November

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Residents will see an extra question on their ballot this November about changing the structure of the county board.

“I think it would give us a balanced playing field where the county board and the executive of the county have balance in power,” said Winnebago County Board Member John Butitta.

Currently the board operates a township form of government that allows the 20 member board to choose its chairman from among its members. However, the county board passed a resolution in 1991 making the chairmanship a countywide elected office. But, the board still has the ability to strip the chairman of powers. If this referendum is passed it would prevent the board from altering the chairman’s duties.

“It would essentially give us the same form of government that we’ve had since 1992 which would make it defined by state statute and would not allow the county board to be playing games every other year or whenever they decided,” said Butitta.

However not everyone thinks this change is a good one.

“If you elect an executive to run the day to day operation of the county and the executive is not doing a good job you can’t fire them you’re stuck with that person not doing a good job for four whole years and that’s why it’s a dangerous way to go.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.