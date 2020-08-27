Advertisement

Winnebago County Residents can vote to change local government structure this November

County voters will see an extra question on their ballot in the upcoming election and their answer will impact local government.
Winnebago County Residents will see an extra question on their ballot this November about changing the structure of the county board.
Winnebago County Residents will see an extra question on their ballot this November about changing the structure of the county board.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Residents will see an extra question on their ballot this November about changing the structure of the county board.

“I think it would give us a balanced playing field where the county board and the executive of the county have balance in power,” said Winnebago County Board Member John Butitta.

Currently the board operates a township form of government that allows the 20 member board to choose its chairman from among its members. However, the county board passed a resolution in 1991 making the chairmanship a countywide elected office. But, the board still has the ability to strip the chairman of powers. If this referendum is passed it would prevent the board from altering the chairman’s duties.

“It would essentially give us the same form of government that we’ve had since 1992 which would make it defined by state statute and would not allow the county board to be playing games every other year or whenever they decided,” said Butitta.

However not everyone thinks this change is a good one.

“If you elect an executive to run the day to day operation of the county and the executive is not doing a good job you can’t fire them you’re stuck with that person not doing a good job for four whole years and that’s why it’s a dangerous way to go.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford man indicted on attempted murder charges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mike Garrigan
25 year old Jacob Smith accused of knocking 46 year old roommate unconscious in March.

News

Man indicted for criminal sexual assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In May of 2020, the Winnebago County Sherriff’s Department was made aware of an allegation of sexual assault to a child.

News

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2015 murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Aranda was previously found guilty following a bench trial on Sept. 20, 2018.

News

RAMP Executive Director resigns after 28 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
RAMP anticipates Bosma's last day occurring within the next 45 days.

Latest News

News

In Youth We Trust Council seeks new members

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Applications are due Oct. 1.

News

Rockford area sees record-breaking home sale prices

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The greater Rockford area welcomes a huge boom in home sales and celebrates its highest sale prices, with an average of $151,247.

News

Brewers won’t play Wednesday in protest over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Brewers will not take the field Wednesday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

News

Northwest Community Center becomes polling place

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The polling place will serve Northwest Rockford, Ward 7.

Beat the Heat

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Local medical professionals react to change in CDC guidance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The CDC now directs those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic to talk to their healthcare provider for guidance prior to being tested.