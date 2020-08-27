While heat and humidity persist, prospects for active storms re-enter the picture

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At long last, needed rainfall may be on the way to the Stateline. But, that doesn’t signal the end of heat and humidity, at least for now. While there is significant relief in sight, we’ll still endure two more hot and increasingly steamy days Thursday and Friday. Though temperatures Thursday may top out at “only” 93°, humidity will surge, sending heat indices once again into the triple digits.

Another hot and humid day is on tap Thursday, with triple digit heat indices again likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A slowly approaching cold front from the northwest will provide a triggering mechanism for a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours. And, with heat and humidity poised to provide copious amounts of energy in our atmosphere, it wouldn’t take much for these storms to become severe. While a few isolated, pop-up storms could briefly bubble in the afternoon Thursday, the best chance for wet weather appears to come well after sundown, and even more likely after midnight. At this stage, it’s appears as though most storms will likely remain north of the Wisconsin border.

Late Thursday Night into very early Friday Morning could play host to a few showers and thunderstorms, especially north of the Wisconsin border. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Any storms that do reach our area would possess the capability to produce gusty winds and large hail, and an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out, though that’s much more of a longshot. The best severe weather threat will be found along and north of US-20, the area under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather, while areas south of US-20 are under a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe storms.

Areas along and north of US-20 have the greatest potential for severe thunderstorms Thursday Night. Most of the activity will likely be in Wisconsin. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the front draws closer during the day Friday, the prospects for more widespread activity here will be on the rise. Storms appear likely to fire anytime after noon, and may reside in parts of our area during the hottest time of the day.

A second round of showers and thunderstorms appears likely to spark beginning in the early portions of the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and thunderstorms occurring during the hottest time of the day may spell trouble in parts of the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s a development worth watching, as the hottest time of the day is also when the atmosphere contains the most energy for storms to become explosive in nature. The entire area is under a Level 2, Slight Risk on Friday as well. The prime window for storms Friday will be between 1:00 and 8:00pm. Again, gusty winds and hail will be the primary threats.

Friday appears to be a more likely period for potentially severe thunderstorms areawide, especially in the afternoon and early evening. Gusty winds and hail will be the main threats. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While nobody’s rooting for severe weather, we’re all certainly rooting for rain, now that we’ve gone 16 days without a single drop having fallen in Rockford, or in most of the Stateline, for that matter. Rainfall deficits have been climbing remarkably during that stretch, and will probably grow further during the daytime Thursday.

With 16 straight dry days in the books, our rainfall deficits continue to expand. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The good news is that beyond Friday and Saturday, a gorgeous weekend remains on the docket, with plentiful sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°. As we get into the next workweek, the pattern shows signs of turning more active. Occasional showers and storms are in the forecast next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Over the course of the coming week, it remains plausible that our area may tally between 1.50″ and 2.00″ of rainfall, cumulatively.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.