Wedding Puppies

Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wedding Puppies

Trading in the flowers for a good cause. A local bride decided that instead of bouquets.. her bridesmaids would be carry some furry friends during her big day.

Along with friends and families, nine rescue puppies from Noah’s Ark attended Paige and Dylan Devries wedding in Pecatonica. Each one of her bridesmaids carried one down the aisle. She said she wanted to include the pups not only for their cuteness but to get exposure and get them adopted. The photos are so adorable and Noah’s Ark says all 9 dogs have bee adopted.

