Advertisement

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to get Liberty Medal

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.(Steve Helber | AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been named this year’s recipient of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal.

The Philadelphia center says Ginsburg will be awarded the medal “for her efforts to advance liberty and equality for all” in a video tribute in words and music to be broadcast live Sept. 17. Officials say Ginsburg won’t be present to receive the award.

The National Constitution Center said Wednesday that the ceremony will be the “pinnacle” of its yearlong effort to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

The center hosts constitutional debates and features interactive exhibits about the U.S. Constitution. The Liberty Medal recognizes individuals who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Defense official: Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A senior defense official says arson is suspected as the cause of a July 12 fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard and a U.S. Navy sailor is being questioned as a potential suspect.

News

Rockford man indicted on attempted murder charges

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Mike Garrigan
25 year old Jacob Smith accused of knocking 46 year old roommate unconscious in March.

National

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

News

Man indicted for criminal sexual assault

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In May of 2020, the Winnebago County Sherriff’s Department was made aware of an allegation of sexual assault to a child.

Latest News

National

Laura gains strength, could bring ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

National

Wednesday’s Reds-Brews, M’s-Padres games off in wake of Kenosha shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the situation says the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Cincinnati Reds is being postponed in the wake of the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

News

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2015 murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Aranda was previously found guilty following a bench trial on Sept. 20, 2018.

News

RAMP Executive Director resigns after 28 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
RAMP anticipates Bosma's last day occurring within the next 45 days.

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

News

In Youth We Trust Council seeks new members

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Applications are due Oct. 1.