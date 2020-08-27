Serial armed robber sentenced to 9 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - A Wisconsin man who committed several robberies in Rock County during October of 2019 was sentenced to nine years in federal prison on Wednesday.

Nicholas K. Murn, 26 of Whitewater, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to nine years in federal prison, for committing five armed robberies of Rock County businesses during a two-week period of time in October 2019, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader.

Murn committed the following robberies:

Tex’s Grocery, 1909 Saint Lawrence Ave., Beloit, Wisconsin, on Oct. 17, 2019;

Casey’s General Store, 464 S. John Paul Rd., Milton, Wisconsin, on Oct. 23, 2019;

Stop N’ Go, 3515 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, Wisconsin, on Oct. 24, 2019

Mulligans BP Convenience, 3961 Milton Ave., Janesville, on Oct. 26, 2019; and

Rollette Oil Gas Station, 1451 Madison Rd., Beloit, on Oct. 30, 2019.

Because Murn brandished a firearm during each robbery, he was subject to a mandatory minimum seven-year sentence. Although Murn did not have a prior criminal history, Judge Conley denied his request because of the trauma Murn inflicted on the victims, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader.

The charges against Murn were the result of an investigation conducted by the Beloit, Janesville, and Fort Atkinson Police Departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rita M. Rumbelow.

