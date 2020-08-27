Advertisement

Serial armed robber sentenced to 9 years in prison

Because Murn brandished a firearm during each robbery, he was subject to a mandatory minimum seven-year sentence.
Prison
Prison(WCAX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - A Wisconsin man who committed several robberies in Rock County during October of 2019 was sentenced to nine years in federal prison on Wednesday.

Nicholas K. Murn, 26 of Whitewater, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to nine years in federal prison, for committing five armed robberies of Rock County businesses during a two-week period of time in October 2019, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader.

Murn committed the following robberies:

  • Tex’s Grocery, 1909 Saint Lawrence Ave., Beloit, Wisconsin, on Oct. 17, 2019;
  • Casey’s General Store, 464 S. John Paul Rd., Milton, Wisconsin, on Oct. 23, 2019;
  • Stop N’ Go, 3515 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, Wisconsin, on Oct. 24, 2019
  • Mulligans BP Convenience, 3961 Milton Ave., Janesville, on Oct. 26, 2019; and
  • Rollette Oil Gas Station, 1451 Madison Rd., Beloit, on Oct. 30, 2019.

Because Murn brandished a firearm during each robbery, he was subject to a mandatory minimum seven-year sentence. Although Murn did not have a prior criminal history, Judge Conley denied his request because of the trauma Murn inflicted on the victims, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader.

The charges against Murn were the result of an investigation conducted by the Beloit, Janesville, and Fort Atkinson Police Departments, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rita M. Rumbelow. 

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oak Street Health offering COVID-19 drive through testing

Updated: moments ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Antibody testing will not be available at Community Testing Days.

News

Kinzinger responds to Byron, Dresden plant closures

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
"As a nation, we cannot reach our climate goals without nuclear energy."

News

Exelon Generation to close Byron plant in fall 2021

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dresden plant to also close.

News

Winnebago County Residents can vote to change local government structure this November

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Winnebago County Residents will see an extra question on their ballot this November about changing the structure of the county board.

Latest News

News

Rockford man indicted on attempted murder charges

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mike Garrigan
25 year old Jacob Smith accused of knocking 46 year old roommate unconscious in March.

News

Man indicted for criminal sexual assault

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In May of 2020, the Winnebago County Sherriff’s Department was made aware of an allegation of sexual assault to a child.

News

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2015 murder

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Aranda was previously found guilty following a bench trial on Sept. 20, 2018.

News

RAMP Executive Director resigns after 28 years

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
RAMP anticipates Bosma's last day occurring within the next 45 days.

News

In Youth We Trust Council seeks new members

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Applications are due Oct. 1.

News

Rockford area sees record-breaking home sale prices

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The greater Rockford area welcomes a huge boom in home sales and celebrates its highest sale prices, with an average of $151,247.