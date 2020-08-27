Advertisement

Rockford man indicted on attempted murder charges

accused of knocking roomate unconscious in March
accused of knocking roomate unconscious in March
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announces that a grand jury has returned an indictment against 25 year old Jacob Smith for attempted first degree murder.

Investigators say on March 13, 2020, a fight broke out between Smith and his 46 year old roommate at Forest City Rehab, located in the 300 block of Arnold Avenue. When first responders arrived, they found the 46 year old unconscious. The victim was originally hospitalized in critical condition but has since recovered.

Attempted first degree murder has a sentencing range of 6-60 years, followed by three years of mandatory supervised release. Smith is next scheduled to appear in court on September 24.

