‘Puppy bouquets’ at wedding gets pups adopted

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Flowers were traded in for a good cause after a local bride decided that instead of bouquets, her bridesmaids would be carrying some furry friends during her big day.

Along with friends and family, nine rescue puppies from Noah’s Ark attended Paige and Dylan De Vries wedding in Pecatonica.

Each one of her bridesmaids carried one down the aisle. Paige said she wanted to include the pups not only for their cuteness, but to get exposure and get them adopted.

The pictures are so adorable and Noah’s Ark says all nine dogs have been adopted.

