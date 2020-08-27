Advertisement

Public hearing on Mercyhealth mental health unit scheduled

All details for the public hearing are available on the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board website.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A public hearing has been scheduled following Mercyhealth filing an application with the state to close its inpatient behavioral health unit at the Javon Bea Hospital on Rockton Avenue.

A public hearing is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Rockford Public Library’s Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St. in Rockford.

Those interested in participating may do so by one of the listed options below.

  • You can speak and submit comments in person. Individuals will have a 3-minute time limit to speak and are not required to register in advance. Speakers will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. The hearing room will be limited to 20 people at any given time. Attendees must wear masks, socially distance and exit the hearing room after speaking to allow others access.
  • You can speak at and/or listen to the hearing virtually via WebEx, but you must register in advance at this link.
  • You can listen in by phone by calling 415-655-0002 and entering the access code 133 096 8493.
  • You can submit written comments to DPH.HFSRB.PublicHearings@illinois.gov. The review board staff actually encourages all comments to be submitted in written form for the record; a court reporter also will be at the hearing to record verbal comments.

All details for the public hearing are available on the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board website.

