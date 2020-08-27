Advertisement

Pence aide: NBA protest over Kenosha are ‘absurd and silly’

By Aamer Madhani and Deb Riechmann
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff says NBA protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, are “absurd and silly.”

Marc Short also tells CNN in an interview Thursday that “if they want to protest, I don’t think we care.”

Marc Short comments on NBA protests during CNN interview.
Marc Short comments on NBA protests during CNN interview.(CNN)

His comments came the day after the NBA postponed three scheduled playoff games, with the Milwaukee Bucks kicking off the boycott by refusing to leave their locker room for a game against the Orlando Magic.

The players’ aim is to demand that lawmakers act to address police brutality and racial injustice.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NBA to resume playoffs, Thursday games postponed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
NBA players and the league are aiming to restart games Friday.

News

Brewers won’t play Wednesday in protest over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Brewers will not take the field Wednesday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

News

Milwaukee Bucks decide to boycott NBA playoff game

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jasmyn Wimbish
Milwaukee has won three straight since dropping the series opener.

Sports

Giolito Throws No-Hitter

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT
White Sox ace walks only one on his way to his first career no-hitter

Latest News

Sports

Hononegah takes second at Rolfing Cup

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
Hononegah boy’s golf should have been playing in Bloomington for a tournament, but due to the IHSA’s regional restrictions, the Indians traveled to DeKalb for the Mark Rolfing Cup where they placed second.

Sports

Guilford High School’s Girls Tennis Team returns to the court

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Guilford is the first RPS 205 school to hold a tennis meet this season.

Sports

Watt leads Boylan to conference win over Harlem

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Cooper Watt shoots a 38 to help lead Boylan to a conference season-opening win over Harlem.

Sports

Byron Tiger Shootout - Boys Golf

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT

Sports

Elsbree earns medalist honors, Rockford Christian wins Tiger Shootout

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
|
By Joe Olmo
Colin Elsbree held off Stillman Valley's Griffin Smitts by one stroke as Rockford Christian beat the Cardinals by five strokes to win the Tiger Shootout.

Sports

Lowry ready to take ‘next step’ with Packers

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
|
By Mike Buda
Despite limitations due to the pandemic, Rockford native Dean Lowry says this might have been his most productive offseason and 2020 looks promising.