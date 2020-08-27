Oak Street Health offering COVID-19 drive through testing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chicago-based Oak Street Health will be hosting community COVID-19 testing days.

These tests will be conducted drive-through style throughout September in select Chicago neighborhoods in need of stronger testing and support, according to an announcement on Thursday morning.

The testing is available for both existing Oak Street Health patients and for the general public who are 18 years of age or older with a Medicare card. People interested in a test do not need an appointment or doctor’s order, and do not have to be symptomatic in order to get tested. Antibody testing will not be available at Community Testing Days.

Community Testing Days are scheduled for the following days between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at these locations:

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, testing is one critical way to curb the spread of coronavirus within our communities,” Dr. Ali Khan, Executive Medical Director of Oak Street Health said. “We are dedicated to caring for our current patients, and we are launching Community Testing Days in order to provide this important service in Chicago, especially in underserved areas where it is needed most. By implementing local, accessible testing within our communities, we can work together to fight the spread of this virus that has had such a significant impact on all of us this year.”

