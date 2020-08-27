NHL playoffs postponed after police shooting of Jacob Blake

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NHL will not play any playoff games Thursday in solidarity with other leagues protesting the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, sources told ESPN.

The decision puts off games between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers as well as the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks.

Earlier Thursday, Hockey Diversity Alliance co-leader Evander Kane put out a formal request from the group for the NHL to suspend all playoff games on Thursday, tweeting “We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.”

Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as he attempted to enter the driver’s side door of his vehicle. Video of the shooting was distributed on social media, sparking more protests and causing more athletes to speak out or take action.

