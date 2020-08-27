NBA to resume playoffs, Thursday games postponed
NBA players and the league are aiming to restart games Friday.
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The NBA’s players have decided to resume the playoffs, a source tells ESPN.
Thursday’s three playoff games will be postponed, a source tells ESPN. Discussion is underway on when teams will resume play.
