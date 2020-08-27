More than 25K unemployment claims filed in Ill. for week of Aug. 17

CHICAGO (CBS) – The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 25,333 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 17 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.

While this number is based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will be releasing a final number later Thursday.

There were 1,006,000 new claims filed across the country last week.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 21,956 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 10 in Illinois.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 22,387 new claims in Illinois new unemployment claims were filed during the week of August 3 in Illinois.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 24,712 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of July 27 in Illinois.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimated 32,465 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of July 20 in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported 36,435 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of July 13 in Illinois.

