Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2015 murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of a woman in Winnebago County in November of 2015.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced that Judge Randy Wilt sentenced Jose Rodriguez Aranda to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for first degree murder. Aranda was previously found guilty following a bench trial on Sept. 20, 2018.

On Nov. 21, 2015, deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to an apartment at 4929 Linden Rd. in Rockford. Upon arriving at that address, deputies found a dead woman. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

First degree murder is a class M felony with a sentencing range of 20-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

