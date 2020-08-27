Advertisement

Man indicted for failing to register as sex offender

The officer learned that Williams was a sex offender and had failed to provide a valid address as required for sex offender registration.
(WOWT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old man was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender in Winnebago County.

On Aug. 6, a Rockford Police Department officer was conducting a child welfare check when he came in contact with Richard C. Williams at a residence.

Weist learned that Williams was a sex offender and had failed to provide a valid address as required for sex offender registration. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Williams is scheduled to appear in front of the Honorable Judge Brendan Maher at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 in courtroom D of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public hearing on Mercyhealth mental health unit scheduled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
All details for the public hearing are available on the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board website.

News

Winnebago County State’s Attorney candidates weigh in on current climate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
he elections are 67 days away, and one local race to keep an eye out for is the Winnebago County State’s Attorney. During a time of civil unrest and the fight for justice, the State’s Attorney is at the forefront of decision-making.

News

Urlacher: Favre braver than NBA players

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR News
NBA players did not play in Wednesday night’s postseason games to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake.

News

Woman indicted for Rockford arson

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On July 28, the Rockford Police Department was called to 1231 Auburn Ct. Apt. 3 for a residential fire.

Latest News

News

Boone Co. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 762 recovered cases.

News

Womanspace seeks artists to benefit women’s empowerment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The finished collection will be produced by Jhoole, an eco-fashion social enterprise that employs women in India.

News

NHL playoffs postponed after police shooting of Jacob Blake

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The decision puts off games between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers as well as the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks.

News

‘Puppy bouquets’ at wedding gets pups adopted

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Noah’s Ark says all nine dogs have been adopted.

News

More than 25K unemployment claims filed in Ill. for week of Aug. 17

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CBS
There were 1,006,000 new claims filed across the country last week.

News

Illinois announces 1,707 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.1 percent for the period of August 20-26.