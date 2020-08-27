Man indicted for failing to register as sex offender

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 32-year-old man was indicted for failure to register as a sex offender in Winnebago County.

On Aug. 6, a Rockford Police Department officer was conducting a child welfare check when he came in contact with Richard C. Williams at a residence.

Weist learned that Williams was a sex offender and had failed to provide a valid address as required for sex offender registration. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Williams is scheduled to appear in front of the Honorable Judge Brendan Maher at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 in courtroom D of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

