Man indicted for criminal sexual assault

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 52-year-old man was indicted for three counts of criminal sexual assault on Wednesday.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced that a Grand Jury returned an indictment against George Edward Clarke for three counts of criminal sexual assault.

In May of 2020, the Winnebago County Sherriff’s Department was made aware of an allegation of sexual assault to a child. Based on this information, a sexual assault investigation was initiated. During the investigation, Clarke was named as a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Criminal sexual assault is a class 1 felony that is punishable by a sentence range of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised release.

Clarke is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Philip J. Nicolosi in Courtroom C on Oct. 1, 2020, at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

