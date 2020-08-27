Advertisement

Man indicted for criminal sexual assault

In May of 2020, the Winnebago County Sherriff’s Department was made aware of an allegation of sexual assault to a child.
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office(Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 52-year-old man was indicted for three counts of criminal sexual assault on Wednesday.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced that a Grand Jury returned an indictment against George Edward Clarke for three counts of criminal sexual assault.

In May of 2020, the Winnebago County Sherriff’s Department was made aware of an allegation of sexual assault to a child. Based on this information, a sexual assault investigation was initiated. During the investigation, Clarke was named as a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Criminal sexual assault is a class 1 felony that is punishable by a sentence range of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised release.

Clarke is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Philip J. Nicolosi in Courtroom C on Oct. 1, 2020, at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford man indicted on attempted murder charges

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Mike Garrigan
25 year old Jacob Smith accused of knocking 46 year old roommate unconscious in March.

News

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2015 murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Aranda was previously found guilty following a bench trial on Sept. 20, 2018.

News

RAMP Executive Director resigns after 28 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
RAMP anticipates Bosma's last day occurring within the next 45 days.

News

In Youth We Trust Council seeks new members

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Applications are due Oct. 1.

Latest News

News

Rockford area sees record-breaking home sale prices

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The greater Rockford area welcomes a huge boom in home sales and celebrates its highest sale prices, with an average of $151,247.

News

Brewers won’t play Wednesday in protest over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Brewers will not take the field Wednesday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

News

Northwest Community Center becomes polling place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The polling place will serve Northwest Rockford, Ward 7.

Beat the Heat

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Local medical professionals react to change in CDC guidance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The CDC now directs those who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic to talk to their healthcare provider for guidance prior to being tested.

News

Local doctors react to CDC guidance change

Updated: 3 hours ago