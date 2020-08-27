Advertisement

Local arts organizations awarded grants from area foundations

CFNIL and Kjellstrom Family Foundation jointly contributed $40,000 to reach the full match.
Grant
Grant(AP Images)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four local arts organizations will receive grants after losing revenue due to COVID-19.

With Arts Alliance Illinois, the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and The Kjellstrom Family Foundation will give $60,000 in grants to the organizations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented strain on our arts and cultural community,” Dan Ross, CFNIL President said. “While organizations have shown incredible resilience and creativity in spite of closures, cancellations, and reduced capacity, the losses faced by this sector are immense. We are very grateful to the Arts Alliance for their match and to The Kjellstrom Family Foundation for joining us in support of our local arts community.”

The following organizations will receive funding from the grants:

· Midway Village Museum: $20,000

· Rockford Symphony Orchestra: $20,000

· Rockford Area Arts Council: $10,000

· Rockford Art Museum: $10,000

These grants are part of the most recent round of funding via the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, a statewide effort administered by Arts Alliance Illinois and established by the City of Chicago, the State of Illinois, and the broader philanthropic community. CFNIL was approached by Arts Alliance to activate a 1:2 matching grant opportunity, up to $20,000, according to the CFNIL.

CFNIL and Kjellstrom Family Foundation jointly contributed $40,000 to reach the full match, resulting in $60,000 available to grant to arts organizations in northern Illinois, according to the CFNIL.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford aldermen announce dates for roundtable discussions

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Face coverings must be worn.

News

NBA to resume playoffs, Thursday games postponed

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
NBA players and the league are aiming to restart games Friday.

News

Wisconsin Lutheran cancels Vice President Pence’s speech this weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Vice President Mike Pence’s trip to Milwaukee this weekend to deliver the commencement address at Wisconsin Lutheran College has been canceled.

News

Oak Street Health offering COVID-19 drive through testing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Antibody testing will not be available at Community Testing Days.

Latest News

News

Serial armed robber sentenced to 9 years in prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Because Murn brandished a firearm during each robbery, he was subject to a mandatory minimum seven-year sentence.

News

Kinzinger responds to Byron, Dresden plant closures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
"As a nation, we cannot reach our climate goals without nuclear energy."

News

Exelon Generation to close Byron plant in fall 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dresden plant to also close.

News

Winnebago County Residents can vote to change local government structure this November

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Winnebago County Residents will see an extra question on their ballot this November about changing the structure of the county board.

News

Rockford man indicted on attempted murder charges

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mike Garrigan
25 year old Jacob Smith accused of knocking 46 year old roommate unconscious in March.

News

Man indicted for criminal sexual assault

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In May of 2020, the Winnebago County Sherriff’s Department was made aware of an allegation of sexual assault to a child.