Local arts organizations awarded grants from area foundations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four local arts organizations will receive grants after losing revenue due to COVID-19.

With Arts Alliance Illinois, the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and The Kjellstrom Family Foundation will give $60,000 in grants to the organizations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented strain on our arts and cultural community,” Dan Ross, CFNIL President said. “While organizations have shown incredible resilience and creativity in spite of closures, cancellations, and reduced capacity, the losses faced by this sector are immense. We are very grateful to the Arts Alliance for their match and to The Kjellstrom Family Foundation for joining us in support of our local arts community.”

The following organizations will receive funding from the grants:

· Midway Village Museum: $20,000

· Rockford Symphony Orchestra: $20,000

· Rockford Area Arts Council: $10,000

· Rockford Art Museum: $10,000

These grants are part of the most recent round of funding via the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, a statewide effort administered by Arts Alliance Illinois and established by the City of Chicago, the State of Illinois, and the broader philanthropic community. CFNIL was approached by Arts Alliance to activate a 1:2 matching grant opportunity, up to $20,000, according to the CFNIL.

CFNIL and Kjellstrom Family Foundation jointly contributed $40,000 to reach the full match, resulting in $60,000 available to grant to arts organizations in northern Illinois, according to the CFNIL.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.