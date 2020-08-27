Advertisement

Illinois announces 1,707 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths

The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.1 percent for the period of August 20-26.
Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois health officials announced 1,707 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths Thursday.

The additional deaths includes:

- Cook County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 4 males 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70′s

- Hancock County: 1 female 80′s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- Lake County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 100+

- Madison County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

- St. Clair County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 60′s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 70′s

- Will County: 1 male 60′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s

There is now a total of 227,334 cases and 7,977 deaths in Illinois stemming from COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, an additional 44,510 new COVID-19 tests were conducted bringing the state total to 3,875,922 tests so far.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 4.1 percent for the period of August 20-26. As of Wednesday night, 1,631 people in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients are in the ICU and 151 are on ventilators.

