Heat, Humidity, & T-Storms To End The Week

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High temperatures in the mid to low 90′s with a heat index close to 100 will be likely this afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon into tonight along the stateline. A few of these storms may be severe with strong hail and strong winds the main threat with any strong storms. There also could be areas of heavy rainfall. We could see strong storms again tomorrow afternoon/evening with strong winds and hail. A much cooler Saturday and Sunday expected.

