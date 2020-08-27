Advertisement

Exelon Generation to close Byron plant in fall 2021

Dresden plant to also close.
Exelon Generation's Byron plant to close in fall 2021
Exelon Generation's Byron plant to close in fall 2021(Exelon Generation)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Exelon Generation announced today that it intends to retire its Byron Generating Station and Dresden Generating Station in fall 2021, resulting in the loss of four nuclear generation units that together supply clean, zero-emissions energy to more than four million homes and businesses in northern Illinois. Byron, located just outside Byron, Ill., will close in September 2021, and Dresden, located in Morris, Ill., will close in November 2021.

The Byron plant was licensed to operate for at least another 20 years before this announcement. Exelon said in a statement that both plants face revenue shortfalls of hundreds of millions of dollars, due to dropping energy prices. Exelon also warns that the LaSalle and Braidwood nuclear stations in Illinois are also at high risk for premature closure.

“Although we know in our heads that shutting down the uneconomic Illinois plants is necessary to preserve even more jobs elsewhere, our hearts ache today for the thousands of talented women and men that have served Illinois families for more than a generation and will lose their jobs because of poorly conceived energy policies,” said Christopher Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. “But we are only about a year away from shutdown and we need to give our people, the host communities, and regulators time to prepare.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago County Residents can vote to change local government structure this November

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Winnebago County Residents will see an extra question on their ballot this November about changing the structure of the county board.

News

Rockford man indicted on attempted murder charges

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mike Garrigan
25 year old Jacob Smith accused of knocking 46 year old roommate unconscious in March.

News

Man indicted for criminal sexual assault

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
In May of 2020, the Winnebago County Sherriff’s Department was made aware of an allegation of sexual assault to a child.

News

Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2015 murder

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Aranda was previously found guilty following a bench trial on Sept. 20, 2018.

Latest News

News

RAMP Executive Director resigns after 28 years

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
RAMP anticipates Bosma's last day occurring within the next 45 days.

News

In Youth We Trust Council seeks new members

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Applications are due Oct. 1.

News

Rockford area sees record-breaking home sale prices

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The greater Rockford area welcomes a huge boom in home sales and celebrates its highest sale prices, with an average of $151,247.

News

Brewers won’t play Wednesday in protest over Kenosha shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Milwaukee Brewers will not take the field Wednesday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

News

Northwest Community Center becomes polling place

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The polling place will serve Northwest Rockford, Ward 7.

Beat the Heat

Updated: 15 hours ago