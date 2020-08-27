Urlacher: Favre braver than NBA players

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Writing on Instagram on Thursday, former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher attempted to demean the NBA’s Wednesday night playoff boycott by unfavorably comparing it to a Packers legend’s performance, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Quarterback Brett Favre starred for the Packers on Dec. 23, 2003, beating the Raiders on “Monday Night Football” the day after his father, Irvin, died of a heart attack.

“Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” wrote the author of the official 54Urlacher account on Instagram. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on [a] felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

NBA players did not play in Wednesday night’s postseason games to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake, who survived, is an Evanston Township High School alum, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

