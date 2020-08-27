Advertisement

Urlacher: Favre braver than NBA players

NBA players did not play in Wednesday night’s postseason games to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake.
(WIFR)
By WIFR News
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Writing on Instagram on Thursday, former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher attempted to demean the NBA’s Wednesday night playoff boycott by unfavorably comparing it to a Packers legend’s performance, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Quarterback Brett Favre starred for the Packers on Dec. 23, 2003, beating the Raiders on “Monday Night Football” the day after his father, Irvin, died of a heart attack.

“Brett Favre played the MNF game the day his dad died, threw 4 TDs in the first half and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” wrote the author of the official 54Urlacher account on Instagram. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on [a] felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

NBA players did not play in Wednesday night’s postseason games to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake, who survived, is an Evanston Township High School alum, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Public hearing on Mercyhealth mental health unit scheduled

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
All details for the public hearing are available on the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board website.

News

Winnebago County State’s Attorney candidates weigh in on current climate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Sisk
he elections are 67 days away, and one local race to keep an eye out for is the Winnebago County State’s Attorney. During a time of civil unrest and the fight for justice, the State’s Attorney is at the forefront of decision-making.

News

Woman indicted for Rockford arson

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On July 28, the Rockford Police Department was called to 1231 Auburn Ct. Apt. 3 for a residential fire.

News

Boone Co. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
There are now a total of 762 recovered cases.

Latest News

News

Womanspace seeks artists to benefit women’s empowerment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The finished collection will be produced by Jhoole, an eco-fashion social enterprise that employs women in India.

News

NHL playoffs postponed after police shooting of Jacob Blake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The decision puts off games between the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers as well as the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks.

News

‘Puppy bouquets’ at wedding gets pups adopted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Noah’s Ark says all nine dogs have been adopted.

News

More than 25K unemployment claims filed in Ill. for week of Aug. 17

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CBS
There were 1,006,000 new claims filed across the country last week.

News

Illinois announces 1,707 new COVID-19 cases, 24 additional deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The statewide positivity rate dropped slightly to 4.1 percent for the period of August 20-26.

News

Belvidere man indicted for robbery, aggravated battery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
On Aug. 1, a victim reported that while at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center, a suspect had taken a flag from her and struck her.