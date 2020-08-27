Advertisement

Belvidere man indicted for robbery, aggravated battery

On Aug. 1, a victim reported that while at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center, a suspect had taken a flag from her and struck her.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office(Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man was indicted for aggravated battery and robbery following an incident at the Winnebago County Justice Center on Saturday, Aug. 1.

As a result, Steven M. Edenburn, 33, of Belvidere was named as a suspect in an assault involving a victim. On Aug. 5, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the investigation and authorized charges of aggravated battery and robbery against Edenburn, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Edenburn is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

