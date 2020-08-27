Belvidere man indicted for robbery, aggravated battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man was indicted for aggravated battery and robbery following an incident at the Winnebago County Justice Center on Saturday, Aug. 1.

On Aug. 1, a victim reported that while at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center, a suspect had taken a flag from her and struck her.

As a result, Steven M. Edenburn, 33, of Belvidere was named as a suspect in an assault involving a victim. On Aug. 5, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the investigation and authorized charges of aggravated battery and robbery against Edenburn, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Edenburn is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Debra Schafer in Courtroom B on Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

