Rockford aldermen announce dates for roundtable discussions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Earlier this summer, Rockford aldermen held community listening sessions.

Based on those sessions, aldermen gathered common topics of concern and are now holding roundtable discussions with a panel of representatives from local groups and the community, according to the city of Rockford on Thursday morning.

The discussions will be held on Sept. 10, 15 and 17 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Rockford Police District 1, 1045 W. State St. The public is invited to attend any of these discussions.

Face coverings must be worn. Social distancing measures will be in place with a maximum of 50 people in the room, according to the announcement.

For more information, contact Ald. Ann Thompson-Kelly at 815-968-8389 or Ann.Thompson@rockfordil.gov.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.