Woodward pairs with the Discovery Center Museum to bring Rockford a new interactive exhibit

New exhibit comes to Discovery Center(WIFR)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To celebrate its 150th anniversary, Woodward pairs with the Discovery Center to bring Rockford a new interactive energy based exhibit.

Ingenuity and innovation are two focal points of the attraction.

From movable robots, to flying a plane, the exhibit showcases some of the ways Woodward uses energy on land, in water, and in the air.

Chairman and CEO at Woodward, Tom Gendron, says the milestone anniversary was the perfect time to give back to the community.

“To celebrate our 150th year we’d do this exhibit called energy on the move, and it really kind of both tells the history of Woodward as well as the history of energy. One of the goals we have is to have some kids come through and maybe we will have the next founder of a company like Woodward,” says Tom Gendron.

