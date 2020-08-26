Advertisement

Tooth Talk with Dr. T: periodontal disease and diabetes

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tooth Talk with Dr. T: periodontal disease and diabetes

Good morning I'm Dr. Kris Tumilowicz from Dental Dimensions here at Edgebrook Center. Today we are talking about systemic complications. For example, if you are a diabetic..if you have high blood sugar, is that a problem for dental treatment. Are you going to be more prone for periodontal disease...

If you have diabetes, you have an increased risk of developing periodontal disease. Diabetes contributes to periodontal disease in several ways. It can lower your body’s ability to fight off infection and can slow healing, It also causes dry mouth, and often results in high blood sugar levels. Your blood vessels bring oxygen and nutrients to your tissues, including your mouth, and remove wastes.

Diabetes causes the blood vessels to thicken and become less elastic, making you less resistant to infections, like periodontal disease. Diabetics often experience a decrease in the flow of saliva. This can lead to a condition called dry mouth, or xerostomia. A lack of saliva allows plaque, the sticky film of food and bacteria, to build up easily on teeth. This accumulation of plaque is the main cause of periodontal disease.

Having poorly controlled diabetes also means that there often is an excess level of glucose in the blood and saliva. It is thought that this higher level may encourage the growth of the bacteria in plaque that are responsible for periodontal disease. We want to work with your physician to monitor your diabetes and keep you in good health. You have to do your part by maintaining a meticulous home care routine.

