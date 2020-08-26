Advertisement

Rockford native and Auburn grad goes viral for treadmill marathon

By Courtney Sisk
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A nun at the Mission of Our Lady of the Angels ran a marathon on a treadmill after the Chicago marathon was canceled due to COVID-19. Her story made national headlines, but her ties are local.

“I started running when I was 9 for a team called the Rockford Wildcats,” Sister Stephanie Baliga tells 23 News. “I love doing it, so I kept doing it!”

Sr. Stephanie grew up in Rockford, and graduated from Auburn High School. She ran cross country there, and competed D-1 at the University of Illinois. She usually runs the Chicago marathon to raise money for the Mission’s food pantry. She says she somewhat jokingly said in May that if the race was canceled she would run it on a treadmill.

So that’s what she did.

Sr. Stephanie ran the marathon in three hours and 33 minutes, all while raising more than $113,000 in donations. “We’ve been feeding 3,000 families a month at our food pantry during corona[virus] which is three times as large as normal,” says Baliga. “A lot of the people that were going to be running are still, despite the race being canceled, are raising money. So we’ve raised a lot. In an incredible miracle we’re going to raise the amount of money at least that we would have if the raise had not been canceled, which is a great gift.”

She believes the national attention, which she says likely stemmed from the fact that she is a nun and running a marathon on a treadmill, helped the Mission raise more money than they would have before.

During her run dozens of people joined on Zoom to cheer her on. To donate to the Mission click here.

