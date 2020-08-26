Advertisement

Rockford men arrested after ISP, SWAT carry out warrants

A total of six search warrants on Rockford residences were executed.
Lynde (L) and Banks (R), ISP
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford men were arrested on drug charges after the ISP and local area law enforcement carried out multiple search warrants on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The State Line Area Narcotics Team with the Blackhawk Area Task Force, the Illinois State Police, SWAT, ISP District 16, Loves Park Police Department, Rockford Police Department, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, executed a total of six search warrants on Rockford residences, according to the ISP.

Warrants were executed on the 400 block of East State Street; two search warrants at the 2200 block of Hancock Street; the 200 block of Flintridge Court; the 1200 block of  Widergren Drive; and the 100 block of North Madison Street. There were also two additional search warrants executed on related vehicles, according to the ISP.

Seizures include: $94,598.32; two 9 MM pistols; approximately 85,157 grams of cannabis; approximately 2326 one-gram THC vape cartridges; approximately 10,523 grams of cannabis edibles; approximately 258 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms; a 2008 Ford F-350; and approximately $12,000 worth of new, still in the box, grow equipment.

Jose Banks, 40, of the 400 block of East State Street, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver 30-500 grams of cannabis, a class 3 felony.

Aaron Lynde, 30, of the 100 block of North Madison Street, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 5000 grams of cannabis, a class X felony; possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams of a controlled substance, psilocybin, a class X felony; possession of a stolen firearm, a class 2 felony; two counts of possession of a weapon by felon, class 3 felony, possession of ammunition by felon, class 3 felony, according to the ISP.

Class X felonies are punishable by 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, Class 2 felonies are punishable by 3 to 7 years and Class 3 felonies are punishable by 2 to 5 years.

This investigation is ongoing, and more charges and seizures are pending. The public are encouraged to call SLANT at (815) 987-7440 to report non-emergency information regarding drug sales.

