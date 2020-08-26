Advertisement

Rockford area sees record-breaking home sale prices

The greater Rockford area welcomes a huge boom in home sales and celebrates its highest sale prices, with an average of $151,247.
(WIFR)
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - “All we can really know for sure is where we currently are and where we’ve been in recent past. Obviously, we can’t predict the future,” said Christi Steines, president of the Belvidere Board of Realtors.

"People feel real estate is still one of the safest investments. We had some volatility with the stock market earlier and I think that scared people from that way; long term investment, real estate, is still one of the most solid investments. So, I think people are looking at, 'where is my money safest?'" said realtor Michelle Huber.

Boone County is also reaping the rewards, with prices averaging more than $200,000, with its three-month rolling average 58 percent higher than the Forest City's.

"We do have a large inventory of higher end homes in our area and I believe that that's contributed a large portion to our numbers," said Steines.

Realtor Michelle Huber says the rising interest in Rockford-area homes is a good sign of even bigger things to come.

"I think people got a lot of time to spend in their houses and really focus on what they didn't like about their home. They thought about the fact that maybe they're going to be there, more than they are used to being in their homes, so what do they really, really want in a property, and if they're going to be home all the time, they want that exact right property," said Huber.

Both realtor groups say unusually low home loan interest rates are also a key factor when it comes to a surge of new homeowners.

