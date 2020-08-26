Rock Valley College nursing students return to on-site clinicals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The coronavirus pandemic canceled many on-site training opportunities for nursing students, but Wesley Willows is doing what it can to offer that essential learning experience to Rock Valley College undergraduates.

“It’s one of the best feelings being back at a clinical site and I am so thankful that we can be working with patients again,” said Haley Decker, RVC nursing student.

Students with the RVC nursing program finally get the chance to work hands-on with Wesley Willows residents after months of working from home.

“We had to switch to completely online out of nowhere. So we had to learn to be quick on our feet and adapt,” Decker said.

Some students say one of the most challenging parts of returning to the field is wearing a mask.

“It’s hard for them to hear us so that is kind of a barrier with the mask,” said Courtney Gunderson, RVC nursing student.

“It’s harder for me to express nonverbal. I tend to smile a lot so that has been one of the harder things for me,” Decker said.

While the pandemic brought on many challenges, students say it taught them to value the jobs they get to do.

“The fact that you went through doing online clinical having to do the same thing day in and day out and now you finally get the opportunity to practice the skills that you’ve learned,” said Lauryn Mckenzie, RVC nursing student.

The return to work isn’t just benefitting the students. Director Of Nursing Helen Dittmer says the residents enjoy seeing new faces.

“You can see the smile on their face, you can see them interacting with the students, asking the students questions and it’s something that is such a welcomed relief in such a time like during a pandemic,” Dittmer said.

Wesley Willows is treating this clinical as a test trial to see how things go before welcoming more students back.

