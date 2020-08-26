Record Heat Possible Today!

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Old record high today is 97 set back in 1953. There’s a chance we could tie or break that record today as I’m forecasting a high of 96 degrees with a heat index of 100. Hazy sunshine during the day and clear skies tonight as temps drop to the low 70′s. Back to the middle 90′s tomorrow with sunshine before chance of showers and thunderstorms develops Thursday night. Pretty good chance of some much needed rain showers coming on Friday.

