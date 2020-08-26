RAMP Executive Director resigns after 28 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Board of Directors accepted Julie Bosma’s resignation as Executive Director of RAMP on Wednesday.

“This decision did not come lightly and has been brewing for some time. I have always said I never wanted to stay too long at the party and believe that no one is irreplaceable. There are many factors that played into my decision – family health needs, the completion of a successful renovation and believing it is the ideal time for a new leader to step in - are among them. The organization is in the perfect place to go to the next level and I know that there is a bright future ahead for myself, as well as RAMP. The staff and Board are exemplary and it was my honor to serve alongside them!” Bosma said.

The exact date of Julie’s departure from her position has not been established, RAMP anticipates it occurring within the next 45 days.

“During Bosma’s tenure, she has guided RAMP to be the well-respected, fiscally responsible, and reputable organization that it is today. Her most recent contributions have led the organization through a successful capital campaign, the renovation of the Winnebago County location, and all of the moves and other difficult tasks associated with those substantial initiatives. Bosma will be a part of the celebration as RAMP unveils the 100 year old building renovations to the community and celebrates RAMP’s 40th Anniversary. Date to be announced soon,” according to RAMP.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.